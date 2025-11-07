Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Universal Display Corporation $OLED

Strs Ohio raised its position in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 73.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,407,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,806,000 after buying an additional 1,871,333 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,147,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 466,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,083,000 after acquiring an additional 182,730 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 213,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,710,000 after purchasing an additional 121,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED opened at $135.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.60. Universal Display Corporation has a one year low of $103.70 and a one year high of $189.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.65.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.27). Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 36.95%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

