Strs Ohio Acquires 1,200 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 27.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 248.1% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Price Performance

NYSE:EAT opened at $102.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.30 and a 1-year high of $192.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 164.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EAT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $156.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brinker International from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brinker International from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $2,503,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,572.48. The trade was a 55.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $6,944,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 212,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,594,669.94. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,325 shares of company stock worth $10,754,785. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

