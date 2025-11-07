Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stake in Vistra Corp. $VST

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vistra were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 2.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fogel Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fogel Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.1% in the second quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in Vistra by 4.7% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.93.

Vistra Stock Down 2.3%

VST opened at $184.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.02 and its 200 day moving average is $183.71. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $1,853,964.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,491,354.10. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 723,910 shares of company stock worth $148,086,569. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

