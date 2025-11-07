Strs Ohio Has $949,000 Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD

Strs Ohio cut its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,203,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,526,000 after buying an additional 1,255,594 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,769,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 54,899 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 73.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,977,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,845,000 after purchasing an additional 838,728 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,055.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,632,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,375,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,842,000 after purchasing an additional 142,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $82,727.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,521.55. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,382 shares in the company, valued at $659,424.36. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 27,098 shares of company stock worth $678,256 over the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACAD stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.80.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.52 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 21.80%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

