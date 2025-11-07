Insider Buying: Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Director Acquires $99,992.13 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) Director Ernst 02494 Teunissen purchased 4,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $99,992.13. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,148.28. The trade was a 54.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $47.26.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.42. Criteo had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Criteo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRTO shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Criteo from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Criteo from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson set a $38.00 price objective on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Criteo by 1.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Criteo by 6.0% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Criteo by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

