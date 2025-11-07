Reviewing Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD) and Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF)

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF – Get Free Report) and Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Medivir AB (publ) and Hyperion DeFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medivir AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Hyperion DeFi -62,238.41% -876.25% -181.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of Medivir AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Hyperion DeFi shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Hyperion DeFi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medivir AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $32.14 0.03 Hyperion DeFi $60,000.00 657.72 -$49.82 million ($24.79) -0.23

This table compares Medivir AB (publ) and Hyperion DeFi”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Medivir AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hyperion DeFi. Hyperion DeFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medivir AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Medivir AB (publ) and Hyperion DeFi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medivir AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hyperion DeFi 1 4 0 0 1.80

Hyperion DeFi has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 64.73%. Given Hyperion DeFi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyperion DeFi is more favorable than Medivir AB (publ).

About Medivir AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Medivir AB (publ), a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer in Nordic region, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company markets Xerclear for the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It is also developing Remetinostat for treating MF cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and basal cell carcinoma, as well as squamous cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is developing MIV-818 for the treatment of liver cancer; MIV-711 to treat osteoarthritis; and Birinapant and IGM-8444 for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as USP-1/TNG348, USP-7, and MBLI/MET-X, which completed preclinical trials for treating cancer and infection. Medivir AB (publ) was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Huddinge, Sweden.

About Hyperion DeFi

(Get Free Report)

Eyenovia, Inc., an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis. It has a license agreement with Bausch Health Ireland Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine in the United States and Canada; a license agreement with Arctic Vision (Hong Kong) Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi in China and South Korea; and Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

