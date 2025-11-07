Chime Financial (CHYM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ: CHYM) recently:

11/6/2025 – Chime Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Chime Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Chime Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Chime Financial is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Chime Financial was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Trading.

10/30/2025 – Chime Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Chime Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Chime Financial had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/1/2025 – Chime Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2025 – Chime Financial was upgraded by analysts at Arete Research to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/30/2025 – Chime Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

9/30/2025 – Chime Financial is now covered by analysts at Arete. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Chime Financial had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

