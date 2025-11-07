Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Victory Capital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $61.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. Victory Capital has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $73.42.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $361.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Victory Capital’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 2,131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 29.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

