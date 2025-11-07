Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 2,073 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 66.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,211 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,764 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,067 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,790 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE opened at $219.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $240.98.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,015.24. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,971.68. This represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.