Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $82.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.