Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 4,442 Shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF $FOVL

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Free Report) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 34,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOVL opened at $73.39 on Friday. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.89 and a fifty-two week high of $76.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.84.

The iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US listed equities selected using a variety of value factors. FOVL was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

