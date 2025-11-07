Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) CEO Acquires $76,176.00 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) CEO Howard Friedman acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $76,176.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 66,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,432.84. This trade represents a 12.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Utz Brands Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 146.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.25 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 0.39%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Utz Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.824-0.847 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTZ. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Utz Brands

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 44.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Utz Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 850,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after acquiring an additional 183,159 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.