UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 3.0% of Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,846,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,519,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,537,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,839 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $859,518,000 after purchasing an additional 950,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,702,736,000 after buying an additional 847,054 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.8%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $321.68 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $291.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.55 and a 200-day moving average of $324.07.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.