StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director John Moore Fowler Sells 1,125 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 114,769 shares in the company, valued at $10,466,932.80. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

StoneX Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $85.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.66 and its 200-day moving average is $92.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $106.98.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.17). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNEX shares. Zacks Research cut StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings cut StoneX Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneX Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,881,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,068,000 after buying an additional 976,587 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in StoneX Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,352,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,439,000 after acquiring an additional 389,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in StoneX Group by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,915,000 after acquiring an additional 567,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in StoneX Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in StoneX Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,593,000 after acquiring an additional 193,921 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

