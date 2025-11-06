Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,973 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,599,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,343,000 after acquiring an additional 66,596 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.6% in the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $123.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.51. The stock has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $126.61.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

