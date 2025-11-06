Paragon Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Paragon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after buying an additional 895,647 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $333.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

