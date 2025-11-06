Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Air Canada had a positive return on equity of 18.56% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Air Canada stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $13.10. 224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,337. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACDVF shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Air Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

