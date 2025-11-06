Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 7119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Mondi Plc Uns from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.4624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 501.0%.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

