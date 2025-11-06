Under Armour Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 8,866 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 57% compared to the average daily volume of 5,631 call options.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,804,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,627,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.76. Under Armour has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $11.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 1.99%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Under Armour has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rothschild Redb lowered Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Cfra Research upgraded Under Armour from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Under Armour from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert John Sweeney purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,436.48. The trade was a 296.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn N. Fitzpatrick purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,121.28. This trade represents a 296.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 202,045 shares of company stock valued at $991,000. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 24.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth $66,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 32.9% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 63.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 84,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 32,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

