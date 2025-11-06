High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Shares Down 17.3% – Here’s What Happened

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was down 17.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$13.75 and last traded at C$13.80. Approximately 80,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 24,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of High Liner Foods from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$20.00 target price on shares of High Liner Foods and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.88.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLF

High Liner Foods Stock Down 17.3%

High Liner Foods Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.83, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$400.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.73.

(Get Free Report)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.