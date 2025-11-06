Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 1628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Subaru had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.40%.The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Subaru Corporation will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Subaru by 12.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Subaru by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Subaru by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 293,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 62,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

