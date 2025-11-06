Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) & Harrison Global (NASDAQ:BLMZ) Head to Head Comparison

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) and Harrison Global (NASDAQ:BLMZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B and Harrison Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B 7.76% N/A N/A Harrison Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B $3.32 billion 6.77 -$30.00 million $1.02 88.24 Harrison Global $1.47 million 1.79 -$1.48 million N/A N/A

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B and Harrison Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Harrison Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B and Harrison Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B 0 0 0 0 0.00 Harrison Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harrison Global has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B beats Harrison Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. It is also involved in the operation of the Formula 1 Paddock Club hospitality program; and provision of freight, logistical, and travel related services for the teams and other third parties, as well as the F2 and F3 race series. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Harrison Global

(Get Free Report)

BloomZ, Inc. is an audio producing and voice actor managing company. It offers audio production and voice acting educational services. It operates through audio production, VTuber management and voice actor workshop business lines. The Audio Production business provides audio production services for animations and video games. The VTuber Management business includes a virtual animated character with motion-capture technology. The Voice Actor Workshop business offers professional and practical voice acting educational services. The company was founded by Kazusa Esaki on October 17, 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.