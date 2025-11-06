Souders Financial Advisors Decreases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Souders Financial Advisors reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 524,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,418,000 after buying an additional 116,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,379,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,392,124,000 after buying an additional 157,473 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 161.8% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $9,596,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 21,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $793.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $825.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $776.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $697.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,463,679.48. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $843.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $779.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.