Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $479.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $466.90 and its 200-day moving average is $431.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $493.00.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

