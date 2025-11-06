Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.67 and last traded at $65.8970, with a volume of 4339632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHF has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 27.2%

The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($1.27). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 66.5% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 225.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

