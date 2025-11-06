CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $127.24 and last traded at $127.74, with a volume of 22814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on CommVault Systems from $189.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on CommVault Systems from $217.00 to $167.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommVault Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.10.

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $276.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.31 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 7.32%.CommVault Systems’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. CommVault Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CommVault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 11,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total transaction of $2,013,035.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 458,361 shares in the company, valued at $81,510,336.63. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 15,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $2,713,584.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 71,837 shares in the company, valued at $12,787,704.37. This represents a 17.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,019,157. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 101.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

