Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,576 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $354.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $237.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.36 and a 200-day moving average of $278.19. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $235.55 and a one year high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.