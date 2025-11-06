Kevin Christopher Siebert Sells 11,148 Shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 11,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $192,748.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 73,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,950.50. This represents a 13.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kevin Christopher Siebert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 25th, Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 9,927 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $120,811.59.

On Friday, August 29th, Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,115 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $146,625.70.

VIAV stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 1.33%.The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley raised Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 840,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,455,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 452,048 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 23.7% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

