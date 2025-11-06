Head to Head Comparison: Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) vs. Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) and Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Autonomix Medical and Sartorius’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autonomix Medical N/A -172.93% -133.39% Sartorius 3.82% 8.19% 3.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autonomix Medical and Sartorius”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autonomix Medical N/A N/A -$11.41 million ($5.74) -0.15 Sartorius $3.66 billion 2.01 $90.90 million $2.15 100.16

Sartorius has higher revenue and earnings than Autonomix Medical. Autonomix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sartorius, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Autonomix Medical and Sartorius, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autonomix Medical 1 1 1 0 2.00 Sartorius 0 1 0 3 3.50

Autonomix Medical currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 498.73%. Given Autonomix Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Autonomix Medical is more favorable than Sartorius.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Autonomix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Autonomix Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Autonomix Medical has a beta of -2.76, indicating that its stock price is 376% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sartorius has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sartorius beats Autonomix Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autonomix Medical

Autonomix Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Sartorius

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers. It also provides live-cell analysis systems, reagents and consumables, support and services, and live-cell imaging and analysis software; contract manufacturing and integration, membranes and devices, weigh cells, and data analytics, as well as connectivity, and pipetting and dispensing modules; electronic and mechanical pipettes, pipette tips, bottle-top dispensers, and pipette controllers and accessories; process automation platform and software, sensors and analyzers, biomolecule analysis tools, and data analytics software; chromatography consumables, columns, and systems; and biolayer interferometry products. In addition, the company offers water purification systems; surface plasmon resonance; lab balances, pipette calibration, mass comparators and metrology, moisture analyzers, equipment manufacturer cells, weights and weight sets, paint mixing solutions, and weighing accessories; and process filtration. Further, the company provides bioprocess consulting and engineering, biologics testing, media and process, instrument, octet service and support, and validation services. It serves the life science research, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, pharmaceutical quality control, cell and gene therapy, and applied industries. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Göttingen, Germany.

