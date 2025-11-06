Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives $92.15 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.1538.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Textron in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 388.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 191.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT opened at $80.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average is $79.03. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. Textron had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Textron will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.76%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

