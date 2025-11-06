St George Mining (ASX:SGQ) Insider Purchases A$50,000.00 in Stock

St George Mining Limited (ASX:SGQ – Get Free Report) insider John Dawson bought 500,000 shares of St George Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00.

John Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 5th, John Dawson bought 12,000,000 shares of St George Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of A$456,000.00.

St George Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.13.

St George Mining Company Profile

St George Mining Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties in Australia. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and PGE, as well as gold deposits. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

