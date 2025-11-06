Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF $IBGA

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,368 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 24.18% of iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF worth $16,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.9%

IBGA opened at $24.99 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0953 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd.

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (IBGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2044 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2044. The fund will terminate in December 2044. IBGA was launched on Jun 11, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

