Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) CEO Purchases $52,740.60 in Stock

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 1,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $52,740.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 18,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,473.10. This represents a 7.66% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Wm Foran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 30th, Joseph Wm Foran bought 9,500 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $377,910.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Matador Resources Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The energy company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $939.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.22 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.46%.Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 42.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $885,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

