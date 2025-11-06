Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 37,477 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 396.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,477 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $33,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 59 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $843.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock opened at $793.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $776.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $697.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $240.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $79,755,196.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

