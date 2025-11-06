Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.40.

Marriott International Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $283.07 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.40 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The firm has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 10.07%.The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.