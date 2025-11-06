Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $54.22 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,127 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $54,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 23.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,643 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 58,741 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 38.0% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 32,636 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 21,788.1% during the second quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.96.

Applied Materials Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of AMAT opened at $240.89 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $242.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.56 and its 200-day moving average is $182.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

