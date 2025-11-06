Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT Shares Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,700 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 0.92% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,032,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,717,000 after purchasing an additional 537,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,751,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,508,000 after purchasing an additional 762,319 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,049,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,507,000 after purchasing an additional 334,417 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,899,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,143,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 57,966 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.77 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.0698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.