Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.3889.

A number of research firms have commented on GRAB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $7.00 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, September 17th.

Get Grab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GRAB

Grab Price Performance

GRAB opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. Grab has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 141.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Grab had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 3.81%.The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grab will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the second quarter worth $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grab by 63.6% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Grab by 51.2% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Grab during the second quarter worth $50,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.