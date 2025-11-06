Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 336,700 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,700 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.53% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $83,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $395,321,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $68,079,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $65,351,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 43.0% in the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,211,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,905,000 after acquiring an additional 664,523 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 185.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 899,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,665,000 after acquiring an additional 583,791 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.65. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

