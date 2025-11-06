Insider Buying: Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Acquires $309,300.00 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,630,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,435,447.76. This trade represents a 0.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 6th, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $78.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.30. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 12.93%.The firm had revenue of $410.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Enphase Energy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and thirteen have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $44.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 431.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 761.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 199.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 83.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

