Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Purchased by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $64,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 1,411.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,900,000 after purchasing an additional 104,780 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 79.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,259,000 after purchasing an additional 68,243 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Booking by 182.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67,562 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booking by 27.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,223,000 after purchasing an additional 39,523 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 19.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,707,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush set a $6,000.00 target price on Booking and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,750.00 target price (up from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,121.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total value of $79,379.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 732 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,729.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $722,045.80. This trade represents a 32.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,911.15 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,096.23 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The company has a market capitalization of $158.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,339.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,401.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $83.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Booking’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.