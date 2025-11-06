Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $363,000 Stake in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 46.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 35.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 66.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 384.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 37.6% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:DG opened at $100.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.43.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $123.00 price target on Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.