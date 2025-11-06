TransAlta Corporation $TAC Shares Bought by Heronetta Management L.P.

Heronetta Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. TransAlta makes up about 0.6% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 48,666.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 6.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 64.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 51.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

TransAlta stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. TransAlta Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.86%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

