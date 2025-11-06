Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,734 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.4% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,586,070,000 after purchasing an additional 768,618 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after buying an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after buying an additional 5,708,115 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,365,000 after purchasing an additional 146,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,644,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,493 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $680.91 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $693.07. The company has a market capitalization of $714.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $667.35 and its 200-day moving average is $628.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

