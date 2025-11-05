Versor Investments LP Purchases 101 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 75 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 82 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TDY opened at $511.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $555.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $527.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $419.00 and a 52-week high of $595.99. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.29.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

