First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS Shares Sold by ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,582 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 2.4% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 145.1% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.37.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.2527 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

