Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 58.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 48.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $358.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.12. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $329.16 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Rothschild Redb raised Stryker to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group set a $408.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

