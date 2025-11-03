TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUG) Short Interest Up 57.3% in October

TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 93,300 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the September 30th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 242,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TruGolf Stock Down 3.3%

TRUG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 24,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,589. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TruGolf has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($19.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($17.19). The firm had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TruGolf will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRUG. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TruGolf to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TruGolf in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Singular Research upgraded shares of TruGolf to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

TruGolf Company Profile

TruGolf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

