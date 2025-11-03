Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of TSM opened at $300.49 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.26 and a 200 day moving average of $233.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

