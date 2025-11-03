Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Bought by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,376 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 1.4% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,793 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:CRM opened at $260.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total transaction of $567,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,192,354.84. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,500 shares of company stock worth $18,804,983. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

